Child at Cox Health Learning Center South tests positive for COVID-19; staff and children quarantined

A child attending the Cox Learning Center South at the hospital in Springfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The child became ill on June 29. Staff notified parents and guardians of children around that child at the center. Those children and staff will stay quarantined through July 14.

CoxHealth released this statement to KY3 News:

CoxHealth is aware that a child who attends Cox Learning Center South in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19. The child did not have symptoms while at the center, but became ill after last there on June 29. Parents and guardians of other children who were at the center that day are being notified so they can monitor for symptoms. The children who were potentially exposed, as well as relevant staff members, are at home in quarantine through July 14 to eliminate any possible future exposures. The child is currently recovering at home. There have not been any other confirmed cases related to this exposure to date.

Our learning centers have rigorous protocols in place to help reduce the spread of disease. In addition to daily deep cleaning, all staff members are required to wear masks in areas of the centers to reduce the spread of bacteria and illnesses. Additionally, all children and staff have their temperature checked upon entry.