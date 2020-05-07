Chiefs to open up 2020 NFL season with playoff rematch against the Texans, schedules released

The Kansas City Chiefs will open up the 2020 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium with a Thursday night matchup against the Houston Texans, a playoff rematch from last season.

The Chiefs and Texans are scheduled kick off the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:20 p.m.

Three of the first four opponents on the schedule made playoffs last year. The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore in Week 3 for a Monday Night matchup with the Ravens. The defending Super Bowl champions will also host the New England Patriots, now without long-time quarterback Tom Brady, in Week 4.

The Chiefs 2020 schedule consists of the following opponents:

Week 1: Sept. 10: vs. Texans (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2: Sept. 20: at Chargers

Week 3: Sept. 28: at Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Week 4: Oct. 4: vs. Patriots

Week 5: Oct. 11: vs. Raiders

Week 6: Oct. 15: at Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Week 7: Oct. 25: at Broncos

Week 8: Nov. 1: vs. Jets

Week 9: Nov. 8: vs. Panthers

Week 10: Nov. 15: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Nov. 22: at Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Nov. 29: at Buccaneers

Week 13: Dec. 6: vs. Broncos (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14: Dec. 13: at Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 20: at Saints

Week 16: Dec. 27: vs. Falcons

Week 17: Jan. 4: vs. Chargers