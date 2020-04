The Kansas City Chiefs' offense just got better and younger.

The Chiefs selected running-back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU.

He rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns for the National Champion Tigers. However, where he fits best in the Chiefs scheme is in the passing game. Edwards-Helaire caught 55 receptions for 453 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs chose last in the first-round of the NFL Draft, the prize for winning Super Bowl 54.