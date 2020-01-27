Chiefs fans upgrading TVs for Sunday's big game

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, which means you might be thinking about upgrading your TV. Chiefs fans are headed to stores for something new to watch their team in a Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

This Sunday is the biggest game in half a century for Chiefs fans.

"Especially with the Chiefs in that brilliant red," said Mallory Pinson, Home Theater Dept. Supervisor for Best Buy.

With quite a few of them looking for a new TV to watch their favorite team.

"We've had plenty of customers coming in," said Pinson. "Really hyped up about the fact that we get to see Mahomes, hopefully, lead us to victory."

One of those fans, Gene Fuson, was looking at potentially upgrading his TV. He's thrilled to see the Chiefs have the chance win the Super Bowl once again.

"Very excited," said Fuson. "I watched the one they won the last time, so, it's been a long time."

There's all kinds of options from little TVs for the kitchen so you don't miss a down while you're grabbing a snack, to the big TVs and the big sound to make it feel like you're in the stadium watching the game.

"If you wanna get that really immersive feel so that you can feel like you're at the game, like, actually doing the tomahawk chop with everyone," said Pinson. "That's audio. Audio's gonna bring that home for you."

Fuson thinks the current quarterback could be one of the Chiefs best ever. Even better than Lenny Dawson.

"I think, in time, Patrick Mahomes will be better, and I think Andy Reid's doing a great job there."

So whether or not he gets a new TV, Fuson has a prediction.

"I think the Chief's are gonna take 'em. I hope," he said with a laugh.

Super Bowl 54 is this Sunday. Kickoff is just after 5:30 p.m.