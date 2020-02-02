Chiefs' McCoy among inactive players for Super Bowl LIV

Running back LeSean McCoy is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The veteran joined the team earlier this season, but he fell out of favor down the stretch and was inactive for a series of late-season games. That leaves the Chiefs with only Damien Williams and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson at the position.

The 49ers are dressing four running backs for the first time this postseason with Jeff Wilson Jr. active as insurance because Tevin Coleman is nursing a shoulder injury. Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida are the other two running backs.

Chad Henne is inactive for Kansas City, which means Matt Moore will back up quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The other inactives for the Chiefs are linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Andrew Wylie and Jackson Barton. Wylie started earlier this season before an injury pushed him to the bench.

The inactive players for the 49ers are quarterback C.J. Beathard, receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.