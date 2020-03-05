Checkpoint at Springfield-Branson Airport reopens after brief closure Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A security checkpoint at Springfield-Branson National Airport was closed for nearly 45 minutes Thursday afternoon while the TSA investigated something in a bag that caught their eye.
The airport's spokesman says passengers were kept away from the checkpoint while federal agents went through the bag.
It turned out to be a notebook computer with lithium batteries and a wire, nothing dangerous, according to the airport spokesperson.
The airport was never placed on lockdown, and remained open during the investigation.