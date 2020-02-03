Chiefs Super Bowl Champions items fly off the shelves, items running out

Academy Sports opened an hour early, right at 7am and there was already a line of Chiefs fans ready to get their Super Bowl Championship gear.

Store workers say they were prepared for the rush, even last night. While they didn’t run out they are starting to see certain items get close. The parade shirts are almost gone as of early afternoon and some more popular sizes are running low.

So far, short-sleeve t-shirts have been their best sellers, sort of a surprise for the middle of the winter. But warm temperatures here in Springfield (the same as what the Chiefs saw in Miami) led customers to choose a lighter option. Abbey Wilson, a regional marketing specialist for the store, says she expects by mid-week when we could even so snow, that will change.

The store expects a new shipment of items already in stores Tuesday and new items to arrive Wednesday.

Rally House workers say items have been going quick too, but they expect to get shipments over the next couple of weeks.

