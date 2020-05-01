Census Deadline Extended: Christian County one of top counties for completion

The government extended the deadline to Augusto to complete the 2020 census amid the coronavirus crisis.

Christian County ranks second in the state for response rates. And the cty of Nixa ranks No. 35 on the list for cities.

City and count leaders encourage you to complete. Census counts help determine how much funding communities get for things like roads, schools and hospitals. And they may also determine what businesses are attracted to a community.

You can complete it online or by phone. Some neighborhoods have already received the paper census. But census workers won't be going door-to-door yet. They plan that sometime in July for safety reasons.

"We can't have people going door-to-door, risking federal bureau employees or risking those people at home," said Courtney Pinkham, 2020 Complete Count Coordinator for Southwest Missouri. "So right now, everything has been paused. Hiring has been paused, training has been paused. So technically, they are still hiring for census workers, so you can go HERE for the website.

Courtney says Greene County is doing great at a 61% response rate, while Christian County is at 68%. They especially need people in some of those more rural counties to respond. If you haven't filled out your census, we'll have the link in this story on our website.

