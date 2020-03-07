Celebrities and Cosplay take Branson Comic Con 2020

While it's considered the slow season in Branson, one organization said it is looking to help bring in that foot traffic.

Branson Comic Con organizers are expected to host hundreds of people across the Ozarks from Saturday, March 7 - Sunday, March 8, at the Welk Resort Branson.

Comic Con, Nerd Informant Tim Church said it's meant to unite nerds throughout the Ozarks while having fun. Attendees can expect celebrity guest, booths for comic con merchandise, a cosplay show, and an MMA Slap fight.

Celebrities set for an appearance include Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys & Andromeda), voice actor David Eddings (Borderlands 1&2), magician Josh Farley, accompanied by the original cast of the Power Rangers.

Comic Con Cosplay Coordinator, Jen Greley said she wants everyone to have fun, which is why they want everyone to stay healthy. She said organizers are making a public request for no Handshakes, only fist bumps, and forearm taps. All in efforts to help stop the spread of the flu and any other viruses.

TICKET AND OTHER COMIC-CON INFORMATION:

Tickets start at $15 for youth and $20 for adults. There is also an option to purchase weekend passes ($30 for youth, $40 for adults), which allows access to all areas of the convention considered to be General Public. Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Branson Comic Con is at the Welk Resort Branson, 1984 State Hwy 165, Branson, MO 65616.

Branson Comic-Con starts at 10 a.m. For more information on times and event details click here.