Cedar Co. Memorial Hospital vows to stay open, consider changing services

Angie Batson has a healthy 17 year-old son Josiah. But 10 years ago this week, her husband accidentally ran over the then 7 year-old with a lawnmower.

"His hand was almost completely severed and his heart and his lungs were completely exposed from the lawnmower," she recalled.

But just a block away was Cedar County Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room where her son was given a life-saving blood transfusion and stabilized before being sent on to Kansas City.

"It was a miracle," Batson said. "It saved my son's life. He wouldn't be here today."

But now it's the life of the hospital that's in jeopardy.

For eight years now the publicly-owned 25-bed non-profit critical access facility has been facing the same financial struggles as many other rural hospitals.

Cedar County Memorial has tried three times to get a tax levy increase passed at the ballot box and the issue has failed every time.

In April, 2019 the margin was 1,022-761. In August, 2019 the measure failed 1,262-1,225, just 37 votes. Last week the final tally against the property tax hike was 2,150-1,153, the largest margin of defeat ever.

The tax levy question has become quite contentious with very strong opposition ranging from those who don't want to pay more taxes to those who think the hospital could better manage its money and should not keep putting the issue back on the ballot so often.

"I wasn't terribly shocked that it lost but I was a bit surprised by the amount of votes by which it lost," said Cedar CEO Jana Witt. "We had feedback that people thought it was too soon to run it and I think that probably affected many people. Unfortunately our hospital sits in the northwest portion of the county so there's a portion of the county that's closer to another facility than they are to us. So I think they didn't see the urgency."

"I understand that even with it being a Cedar County hospital, Stockton doesn't use it a whole lot," added Joe Barger, who owns Mike and Joe's Auto Repair in El Dorado Springs. "Most of them go to Bolivar. But we need to convince a whole town that their Cedar County hospital needs help."

Hospital officials say they need help because the facility has never had a tax levy increase since it opened in 1960. After a deficit of $1.2 million in 2019 their shortfall this year is around $800,000.

"Back when I was in high school in the 1960's a hamburger at McDonald's cost 15 cents," said Dr. James Riscoe, an emergency room physician with Cedar County Memorial. "Imagine what it cost for health care in 1960 versus 2020."

The hospital board will meet next week to decide what their next moves will be but Witt says closing the facility is off the table right now.

"I sure hope not," she replied when asked if the facility could close. "I definitely don't think we can go on like we are forever and of course we will have to look at all the services we offer and make some difficult choices. There are things upcoming like the vote for Medicaid expansion that would greatly benefit us because it would take some of our self-paying individuals and provide them with Medicaid. We've had staff cuts through the years and made difficult choices to stop some of the services we provided. But we've replaced them with services that have been more utilized. For instance we have a geriatric outpatient service now that is in what used to be our OB (obstetrics) area."

As to the option of merging with a larger health care provider?

"When you are acquired by another organization there's no guarantee that your community will still have a hospital," Witt replied.

"The for-profit model, we can see it's helped to close up a lot of communities or really shut down their economies," said hospital board member Marvin Manring. "We want to keep this viable and moving forward."

"Any business owner or teacher who comes to town the first thing they're going to look at is how good your school is and what kind of medical facilities you have," Barger said. "Without this hospital this community, I truly believe, will start dying."