Catholic officials defend statue of St. Louis' namesake after protests

Catholic officials say protesters calling for the removal of a statue of St. Louis’ namesake should consider all that the imperfect man did to help the poor and the sick.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis said in a statement Sunday that King Louis IX is “an example of an imperfect man who strived to live a life modeled after the life of Jesus Christ.”

The archdiocese said the saint and ruler of France during the 13th century opened hospitals and shared his daily meals with beggars.

The archdiocese said those seeking change should focus on policies that will dismantle racism instead of seeking to “erase history.”