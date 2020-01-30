Catalytic converters swiped from truck at Salvation Army Thrift Store

Thieves stole two catalytic converters off of a box truck at the Salvation Army Thrift Store overnight Wednesday.

Since the end of November, there have been more than 80 reports of stolen catalytic converts in Springfield.

The Salvation Army says, as a result, it's now struggling with some of its programs used to help the community.

"We've had to cancel all of our pickups that we have scheduled for the gracious people who are donating their items to the thrift store so that we can re-sell and then fund our programs," says Teresa Nixon from the thrift store. "We are not able to pick up any kind of food to take to the food pantry, and we rely on that truck."

Nixon says the truck will be out of service for at least a week.