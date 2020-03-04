Cassville Schools welcome germ fighting tool into their classrooms

Cassville Schools are tackling the flu and common cold head-on with a new tool.

The school has introduced an Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer to its cleaning efforts.

The machine quickly fogs a classroom or area not only saving the school time but money too.

“It does it pennies to the dollars,” Dusty Reid, the Director of Operations for Cassville schools tells KY3. “Where it used to cost $12 a room and takes us a few hours. Now it’s just probably $.25 and we can do it in just a few minutes.”

And parents are excited about this new tool too.

With the threat of viruses spreading taking over the news-- how do we keep our most vulnerable ones safe.

“It’s amazing,” Cassville Parent Laura Holycross tells KY3. “I’m super proud and thankful for a school that cares about our students. We haven’t had to shut down or anything. The facility and staff work really hard to keep our kids safe--and it’s just a blessing to us.”

The school has already started using the tool and will be spraying 20 to 30 classrooms a day.

