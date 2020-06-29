Cases of COVID-19 surpass 20,000 in Arkansas; governor cautions state ahead of 4th of July

State of Arkansas reports cases of COVID-19 in the state surpassed 20,000 Monday.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced daily numbers at his briefing in Little Rock.

Health leaders reported an additional 439 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 20,257. The daily case load dropped slightly from weekend totals. Washington County remains a hot spot for the state with an additional 92 cases. The state tested nearly 5,000 patients Sunday.

Health leaders say they are making progress in the northwest portion of the state after weeks of daily spikes.

Governor Hutchinson warned Arkansans to practice social distancing for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. He noted social media posts portraying some in the state may not be as cautious needed to stop the spread of the virus.

