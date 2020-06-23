Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas increase by 595; governor praises north central Arkansas efforts

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson praised the north central portion of the state for its efforts to contain the coronavirus.

He made the remarks Tuesday while holding his daily briefing in Mountain Home.

The state reported an additional 595 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,618 since the pandemic. Health leaders say 212 of those cases come from correctional facilities. The state reported an additional ten deaths. The state tested more than 5,000 patients, meeting the June goal of 120,000.

The governor expressed concern for the northwest part of the state. Carroll County reports cases increased by 57% in the last week. Cases spiked by 31% in the entire northwest region. Benton and Washington Counties remain a hot spot for the state.