Carroll County, Ark. authorities report first case of COVID-19

Carroll County, Ark. authorities tell KY3 News they were notified Wednesday of the county's first COVID-19 case.

The county does not release any additional information on the patient.

Judge Sam Barr says he strongly encourages citizens to remain calm and continue to wash hands frequently and practice social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. This week, neighboring Newton County also received its first case. To the west, Benton County reports more than three dozen positive cases.

