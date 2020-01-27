Carroll County, Ark. Sheriff's Office investigating deadly alcohol-related crash

The Carroll County, Ark. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash from Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the one-vehicle crash on U.S. 62 between Berryville and Green Forest.

Sara Recopalchi-Hernand died in the crash. Victor Gonzalez-Castro, 54, and Kimberly Barrios-Cifuentes 25, also suffered injuries in the crash. Investigators say all three were ejected from the vehicle into a pond. They found Recopalchi-Hernand in water underneath debris.

Authorities booked Gonzalez-Castro on on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. This case remains under investigation.