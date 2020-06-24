Missouri Career Center offers first ever drive-thru job fair

The Springfield Missouri Career Center will hold it’s first drive-thru job fair Wednesday and welcomes anyone looking for a job to stop by.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m., all located in the parking lot.

Nine different employers will be set up out front under canopies to talk to anyone interested in available opportunities within their companies.

The Missouri Career Center will be providing packets of available jobs out there for those who may not want to speak to a recruiter on Wednesday but are curious about opportunities. They will also have a list of training and services available.

Participating employers include Bass Pro Shops, CoxHealth, Springfield Public Schools, McCormick, Red Monkey, QPS Employment, Phoenix Home Health Care, and ARC of the Ozarks. If you hope to meet with one of those companies, the Career Center recommends going on the company’s website and fill out an application for employment prior to the job fair.

"We do recommend however that people do a little research beforehand. Look at the companies that are going to be here and go online and apply with those companies. if they don't have internet access we are here," Katherine Trombetta, communications for the Career Center tells KY3.

As far as what to bring, if you are able to print off a resume, do that. If not it’s not totally necessary.

