St. Louis manager Mike Shildt described technology's rapid encroachment on baseball in recent years as ethically murky, expressing his satisfaction in Commissioner Rob Manfred's intention to cut down the use of in-game video.

He called the Houston Astros' upheaval "a healthy purge." Shildt and other Grapefruit League managers met with Manfred in North Port.

As expected, the commissioner addressed in-game use of technology, specifically video, to gain an advantage.