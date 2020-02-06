Carden Circus returns to Springfield this weekend

The Carden International Circus, which has traveled around the United States for more than 50 years, returns to Springfield this weekend.

Five performances are set at JQH Arena:

Friday, Feb 7th : 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb 8th : 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb 8th: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 9th : Noon, 4:30 p.m.

Organizers say the circus offers several new acts this year, including human juggling and KING the Gorilla. Guests will also have the opportunity to see Carden Circus elephants and camels up close.

