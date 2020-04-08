Car insurance companies offer relief to their customers

Fewer cars on Springfield's roads due to a never before-seen virus and order. It's leading to something Springfield Allstate Insurance Agent David Torgeson has never seen before either.

"It's our way of helping those shelter in place. Those are in their shelter to give them their gift back," said Allstate Insurance Agent, David Torgeson.

Torgeson said his company is cutting 15 % off customers' bills for two months. It's fairly simple math: if you're not driving as much, you're not nearly as likely to get into a car crash. Fewer claims means lower bills.

"Lets say they pay monthly at a hundred dollars a month," said Torgeson. "They'll get some kick back from that. They'll be paying $90 to $80."

Not to be outdone, American Family Insurance is another company proving relief. AmFam's "Auto Insurance Premium Relief Payment" is supposed to help their customers by providing a one time ... $50 payment for each insured vehicle.

GEICO said it's providing a 15 percent credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders.

And Liberty Mutual is giving a 15% refund on two months starting yesterday.

Torgeson said this is a change he never expected after 30 years in the business, but he's proud of his company and others for helping those in need.

"Times are tough and when times get tough you want to rely on someone that's going to help you," said Torgeson.

