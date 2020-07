Police say a man who died after crashing his car into a parked van in east Springfield Thursday night had been shot before the crash.

The car crashed into the van head-on on near North Clay and East Pacific.

Witnesses told police that around 7 p.m. there was some type of disturbance a few blocks away. Officers say the man was shot. He then took off in his car hitting the van. He later died.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.