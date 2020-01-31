2 die after car crashes into home on National and Seminole

An early morning crash left two dead Friday in Springfield.

Police are investigating what happened after a car hit a house right off the intersection of East Seminole Street and South National Avenue around 1 a.m. A witness tells KY3 the car was going westbound on Seminole and passed a flashing red light going fast. The car then slammed into the home.

Police say one died at the scene. The other victim died later at a hospital. Two inside the home during the crash did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

