Campers evacuate Branson's Lakeside RV Park as Lake Taneycomo rises

Campers at Lakeside RV Park along Lake Taneycomo in Branson were evacuated on Thursday.

About 50 of the approximately 130 campsites were occupied when city officials began evacuating the park at about 4 p.m.

The rainfall, water run-off, and the 20,000 Cubic Feet Per Second water releases from Table Rock Dam contributed to the flooding.

Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation Jason Reinsch says Lakeside RV Park has flooded in the past, so they were prepared to evacuate people quickly. They even have a mobile office that can be moved when flooding occurs. Reinsch says they notified campers earlier in the day that evacuation was possible, so they could be prepared.

"It's always important for us to be safe. So, we'd always rather be safe than sorry. So, we made a decision to go ahead and move everybody out," Reinsch said.

Campers say they love that the campground is located right by the water, but with that comes the possibility of flooding . That's why they were ready to pack up as fast as possible.

"It is a matter of [unhooking] the water, the sewer, electric, cable, slide outs, and everything. We are pretty fortunate, because we both have motor homes," Dave Ketchum said.

The city's emergency management director says the park was the only area in the city that was evacuated.