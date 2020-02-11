Camdenton grocery store robbery suspect found shot during standoff with police

The man police say robbed a Camdenton grocery story on Sunday shot himself during a stand off with officers late Monday night.

According to the Camdenton Police Department, officers were called to the Gerbes Supermarket Sunday afternoon for an armed robbery. Police say a man jumped the pharmacy counter with a gun and stole several hundred prescription pills and left.

Officers identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant. With the help of the Camden County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol Swat Team, officers executed the search warrant at the suspect's home Monday night.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Officers then heard a gunshot. When they entered the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. No one else was in the home at the time.

The man was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police found a truck matching the description from the armed robbery at the home.

The suspect has not been identified.