Camdenton aquatic center closed due to lifeguard being exposed to COVID-19

The City of Camdenton Aquatic Facility is closed until further notice, due to a lifeguard being exposed to COVID-19.

The city says it is not aware of any close contact the part time lifeguard had with citizens at the pool.

City officials say the employee worked at the city pool on July 2, 3, and 4. The employee is being tested. The facility will not reopen until the city has the test results back.

The city says it will be continuing its cleaning efforts and will perform an additional deep cleaning prior to re-opening.

We will update this story when the city reports the test results.