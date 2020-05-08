Camdenton High School Seniors hold 'send off' parade

Friday would have been the last day of school for students in Camdenton, as more than 300 seniors would walk out of high school for the last time.

Since school has been virtual for the last two months, students got together, decorated their cars, and had a police escort from the high school parking lot and through the Camdenton Square.

Hundreds of students took part in the un-traditional senior send off, as family, friends, and others in the community cheered them on along the street.

That community support didn't go unnoticed by the senior class.

"Honestly, I started bawling," said Camdenton Senior, Makenna Oster. "I was out of the top of my sunroof and just recording everyone and seeing everybody wave. So many emotions went through, and it just really made me realize how great of a community I do live in. It was awesome."

Oster said she hopes this becomes a new tradition for future senior classes.