Camden County water district issues voluntary boil advisory

The Camden County PWSD#4 issued a voluntary boil advisory Monday.

It covers customers located in all subdivisions of Cornett Cove #5 and Imperial Point beginning at the intersection of Bittersweet and Anenome.

The district issued the advisory due to low pressure in the system caused by a main break currently being repaired.

This is mandated under the guidelines of Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Agency. The water district will provide updated information. In the meantime, once the main break is repaired the order will continue in effect until further notice.

