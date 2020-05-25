Camden County sheriff responds to partying at Lake of the Ozarks amid pandemic

The crowd at Backwater Jacks Monday afternoon was mostly spaced out. The pool wasn't nearly as packed as videos and photos showed Saturday afternoon.

Those images put the Lake of the Ozarks in the national spotlight on Memorial Day Weekend, a weekend where the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 surpassed 98,000

"If you're worried about getting sick, obviously, or you want to distance yourself, it's pretty much, to each their own. You just have to do what you feel is right," said Jodi Akins, who attended a pool party at Backwater Jacks.

She said even though the pool and bar was packed, employees were taking precautions.

"They checked everyone's temperatures around us," Akins said. "I saw them every single person that walked through in front of me, they checked our temperature. Then, right when we got in the door, to the right of me, there was a big tub of hand sanitizers."

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a statement Monday saying in part, "we caution that COVID-19 is still here, and social distancing needs to continue to prevent further spread of infections."

Osage Beach Mayor John Olivarri said while he's concerned about those customers, it comes down to personal responsibility. He does support the businesses being open.

"Do I feel bad that our businesses have opened up and given our employees the opportunity to go back to work and feed their families? Absolutely not," Olivarri said.

Sheriff Tony Helms also released a statement Monday saying the customers of those bars had the right to be out since businesses were open.

"I would think that somebody who was concerned about the virus wouldn't put themselves in that position if they were concerned about it," Helms said.

Helms said social distancing isn't a law, so not following it isn't a crime.

KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek asked him if there have been any complaints against those businesses this weekend.

"N0. We have not had a single complaint or call about that," Helms said. "I will tell you, if that comes up, we will go out, take the complaint, and forward it to the proper people."

A manager at Backwater Jacks told Havranek Monday afternoon the restaurant wasn't commenting at the time, but forwarded a request for a statement or interview to the owner.