Camden County sees no new COVID-19 cases since April 24

The Camden County Health Department announced there were no new COVID-19 cases this week, since it's last update on April 24.

The total case count in the county remained steady at 35 since March 22.

There are six cases currently active, 28 people have recovered, and one has passed away.

"Camden County this is your victory," said Bee Dampier, Camden County Health Director, in a news release. "Your diligence and sacrifices have made this happen."

"As we move forward to re-opening, we fully expect to see some increases in cases, but our continued downward trajectory of cases over the past several weeks indicates we are as ready as we can be, (and probably more ready than many counties) to move forward," Dampier added.

"Please continue to follow social distancing rules as you are out and about. Stay home and call your doctor if you are sick! Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use hand sanitizer when available," Dampier said. "Clean frequently touched surfaces often. If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please continue to do so! Support our local businesses as much as possible, but if you don't feel safe, don't go until you do. As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have questions or concerns!"