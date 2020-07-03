Camden County deputy injures arm in arrest of man

A Camden County deputy suffered cuts to his arm during an arrest this week.

Deputies arrested Campbell K. Bee, 22, on outstanding warrants and resisting arrest. Officers pulled him over on Horseshoe Bend Parkway.

Investigators say as deputies attempted to remove him from the car, Bee rolled up a window on a deputy's arm. Another deputy broke the window to release the arm. The deputy suffered lacerations.

Officers arrested Bee in November. While in his holding cell then, investigators say he urinated within his cell attempting to flood it. As Camden County deputies assisted, investigators say that is when Bee kicked an officer.