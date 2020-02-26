Camden County deputies say road rage incident leads to crash; 1 arrested

Camden County deputies arrested a man for a road rage incident leading to a crash.

Nathan G. Hammons, 36, faces two felony counts of first degree assault and one felony of leaving the scene of a crash.

Deputies responded to the Climax Springs area on February 23. Witnesses told authorities they saw a driver ram another driver's vehicle. The victim then hit a tree. The victim told investigators Hammons followed him for miles before hitting his car.

Deputies later arrested Hammons at his home.

A judge set bond at $100,000.