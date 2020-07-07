Camden County announces second death from COVID-19

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Camden County.

Tuesday afternoon, the health department sent out a news release saying, "With deep sadness, Camden County Health Department has received notification of a resident who has died from apparent Covid related complications. No further information will be given to protect the privacy of the family. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family in their time of sorrow."

As of 4:00 Tuesday, Camden County has seen 80 total cases. 11 are active.

This is the county's first COVID-19 fatality since late March.