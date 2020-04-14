Camden County, Mo. up to 28 positive COVID-19 cases, 13 recovered

The Camden County, Missouri Health Department has received reports of two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total in the county to 28.

The first case was announced on March 22, 2020.

Of those 28, 13 are considered to be recovered, one has died.

Bee Dampier, the Camden County Health Director says as of Tuesday morning, six people were hospitalized. Three of those are confirmed COVID-19 cases, two are presumptive, and one is pending a test result.

Cases and close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine at home, and Dampier says investigations will continue.