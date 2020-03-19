Camden County, Mo. to restrict public gatherings, restaurant and bar capacity

An ordinance from the Camden County Commission and Health Department that limits public gatherings and restaurant capacity will starting at 12:01 March 20, 2020.

Under the ordinance, it is against the law for any person to organize or to attend an intentional gathering of 50 people or more in a single space room.

According to the ordinance, "It is further provided that any person who organizes a gathering of 49 people or less shall take appropriate action to minimize risk to the greatest extent possible by implementing and enforcing mitigation measures, including but not limited to social distancing, limiting the time period of gatherings, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and posting of signs."

That restriction does not apply for essential government proceedings, educational institutions, daycare, business operations, or grocery stores.

The ordinance also restricts restaurants, gyms, bars, recreational and other public facility from having a capacity of more than 10 people, provided they can assure there is adequate spacing of at least six feet between groups and adhere to all cleaning and disinfecting guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Food and Beverage establishments are encouraged to offer to-go, delivery, and curbside pick up.

Public access will also be partially restricted to the Camden County Courthouse, but offices will remain open.

The ordinance will be in effect until further notice.