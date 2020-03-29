Camden County, Mo. reports three additional positive COVID-19 cases

The Camden County Health Department says it has identified three more positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday night.

The three additional cases bring the county's total to 11, with one death.

There is no personal information available on these three new cases.

On Saturday, the Camden County Health Department provided a break down of the existing eight cases. Those eight cases are between 32 to 77-years-old, two are women, and six are men.

Two of those initial eight cases reported in Camden County had out of state travel, and, one had traveled to another county in Missouri with high case rates.

As of Sunday night, four of the positive cases are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.