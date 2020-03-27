Camden County, Mo. reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

The Camden County, Mo. Health Department confirmed it's second case of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a news release, the patient is in their 50’s with no travel history. The health department didn't give any details as to whether the person is a man or a woman, and said it will not be releasing any personal information about the case.

The patient has been notified and are being instructed to follow Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Camden County Health Director Bee Dampier said her department has identified and notified close contacts in order to monitor them for symptoms and contain spread.