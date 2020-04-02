Camden County, Mo. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, now up to 18

The Camden County Health Department has released more details about the 18 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Bee Dampier, the Camden County Health Director, the ages of the positive cases range from 26- to 77-years-old.

There have been six cases in Sunrise Beach, four in Camdenton, three in Osage Beach, two in Edwards, and one in Montreal, Kaiser and Gravois Mills.

Of the 18 positive cases, six patients have been hospitalized. Five of them have required ICU level care.

10 are currently on home quarantine, while two have recovered.

One person has died from the coronavirus.

Five of the 18 cases are associated with travel, two went out-of-state and three traveled within the state of Missouri. 13 cases had no travel history.

"All reported household and prolonged close contacts are on quarantine for 14 days and are being called daily by Health Department nurses to assure they are feeling well and to advise to seek medical care if symptoms develop," Dampier said in a news release.

Dampier said the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as more testing becomes available. She credits that to Lake Regional Health System's drive-thru testing site.

According to Dampier, that drive-thru testing site has tested 94 people as of Thursday morning. 63 results came back negative, but there are 19 test results still pending.

Below is an extended quote from Dampier's news release.

"At this point, we are considering this to be sustained community spread," Dampier said. "It is important for everyone to do their part to hold the numbers down so we won't overwhelm our hospital. They are working hard to care for our community, but they are only a 130 bed facility with only 18 ICU beds and 18 Progressive care beds."

"Right now, we need to consider every person we come in contact with, and every place we go as a potential risk to our health as well as our family's. Stay home. You are safe there. There is no "safe" store. The people running the stores and businesses have families to protect too. Most of the people we have interviewed have only very mild symptoms when this illness starts. It comes on with only low grade fever, they didn't realize they were sick!

How many of us are guilty of thinking, "Oh its just my allergies I need to run to the store to get some allergy meds? While you're there, you run into a good friend, you hug...you need toilet paper and milk...You pick up a shirt from the clearance rack... and some shoes...and some trash bags and paper plates...Pretty soon you are all over the store. Then Boom, the cough gets worse, you get tested and you have COVID. How many people have you unintentionally exposed?

If you must go, please observe the "One Cart, One Person" many stores requesting. Have a list, get what you need and go home. Wash your hands as soon as possible. Use online ordering and delivery services as much as possible. If using delivery, stay in your house, give the delivery driver space to put your items on your porch without being in contact with you. We are all in this together. It is going to take every single one of us to protect all of us."