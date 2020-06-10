Camden County, Mo. deputies say man arrested for DWI damaged patrol car

The Camden County deputies say a traffic stop turned into much more this week.

Deputies arrested Jacob A. Dilley, 41 of Independence, Mo., after a traffic stop at Water's Edge Drive for probable cause of driving while intoxicated.

Deputies say while in the patrol unit, Dilley became extremely belligerent and ripped out internal wiring from the car. He also caused more damage to the inside the patrol unit. Deputies say he then blew snot at officers.

Dilley faces charges of property damage, assault, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

A judge set bond at $50,000. He returns to court in July.