Camden County, Mo. announces 26 total positive COVID-19 cases, 10 have recovered

The Camden County, Missouri Health Department said only two new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this week, bringing the total positive cases to 26 as of Friday, April 10.

Bee Dampier, Camden County's Health Director says 10 of those 26 have recovered and are off quarantine.

There are still 16 active cases, with 33 close contacts with those cases. They are all still in quarantine, and the health department is continuing to contact them daily to check for symptoms.

There has been one death in Camden County because of the novel coronavirus.

"I am cautiously optimistic," Dampier said in a news release. "Our efforts and sacrifices to do Social Distancing are beginning to pay off!!"

Dampier gave a further breakdown of the 26 positive cases of COVID-19. Eight of the cases live in Sunrise Beach area, eight live in the Camdenton area, five live in the Osage Beach area, two live in the Edwards area, one lives in each the Kaiser, Gravios Mills, Montreal areas.

Dampier said 10 patients are currently in the hospital with suspected COVID-19 infection. Four of those patients are confirmed positive, six are waiting for testing results to be released.

There are five patients requiring ventilator support, three of which are confirmed, two are pending results.

Lake Regional Hospital says it has 12 ventilators available as of Friday morning.

Dampier also gave a breakdown of the tests administered at the Lake Regional Mobile Testing Site in Osage Beach.

195 people have been tested since that site opened. 20 of those have tested positive, 167 have tested negative, and eight test results are still pending.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was announced in Camden County on March 22. The health department says it has received at least one new case daily, with most days having multiple cases reported.