Camden County Health Department updates COVID-19 numbers, now at 32 total cases

The Camden County Health Department confirmed 32 total positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of those 32 total cases, the health department says 16 are active. Two patients are in the hospital, the rest are recovering at home. There has been one death in the county because of the coronavirus.

Bee Dampier, the Camden County Health Director said close contacts to these cases have been identified and have been instructed to quarantine at home.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was announced in Camden County on March 22.