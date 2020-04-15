Camden County Government victim of cybersecurity attack

The Camden County government computer network is a victim of a "sophisticated encryption attack," which is currently disrupting operations.

According to a news release from the Lewis Brisbois Law Firm, the county is not awayre of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information.

"Camden County places the utmost importance on its network and system security, and County technology experts have been working diligently with independent cybersecurity experts to restore normal operations as soon as possible and conduct a thorough forensic investigation," the news release stated.

Camden County has also notified the FBI of this encryption attack and will "provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the wrongdoers accountable."

This isn't the first time Camden County has been a victim to a computer hacking incident.