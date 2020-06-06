Cakes-n-Creams 50's Diner expands business with drive-in

When you walk through the doors at Cakes-n-Creams 50's Diner on the Branson Strip, it's like you're taking a step back in time.

"A blast from the past or we can bring them back to the future and go into our arcade and have some real fun," said Cakes-n-Creams 50's Diner owner, John Moore.

From the decor to the jukebox playing playing 50's hits, the atmosphere gives their customers the whole experience.

"We rock and roll and sometimes. Our line will be all the way out to the street," said Moore.

Owners John and Christi Moore started their business nearly four decades ago, and business hasn't stopped growing.

"Our mission is to keep creating a family fun place to where we can keep the excitement going," said Moore. "I get bored easily you can ask my wife. I'm always trying a new project."

Each year they're expanding from adding an arcade to adding more seating. But this year they're doing something different: a drive-in theatre.

"The American 76 Drive-In," said Moore.

The drive in includes 50 parking spots, extra picnic tables for viewing, along with a sound system, plus an FM channel you can turn to on your car radio to here the movie.

There will also be car hops to come outside and take your order, just like you a 50's era drive-in. And don't forget the movie necessities.

"I had to get another popcorn machine," said Moore.

The Moore family says their new addition will be a perfect spot for all ages.

"Create new memories with their family, and their kids," said Cakes-n-Creams 50's Diner owner, Christi Moore.

Cakes-n-Cream 50's Diner said the drive in should be up in running in the next week or so and they'll post updates on their Facebook page on what movies they're playing and times.

"I think they'll be very impressed by the back area and eat their dessert or burger and have a good time," said John Moore.