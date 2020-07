Springfield police are looking for a woman accused of forgery. 24-year-old Crystal Jo Hill has an active warrant for failing to appear in court.

Detectives say she could be in Greene County and has also been spotted in Nixa, Ozark and Sparta.

Crystal Jo Hill is 5'2" and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you've seen her, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS {8477}. There's a cash reward of up to $1,000.