CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for forgery suspect

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Tawana Atterberry. She's charged with forgery and receiving stolen property. Springfield police say the 27-year-old is accused of writing bad checks at several Greene County businesses.

Investigators say Atterberry is known to change the spelling of her first name. She's about 5'6" and has black hair and brown eyes. If you've seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Atterberry's arrest.

