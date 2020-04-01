CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for burglary suspect

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Tyler James Bohnstedt is charged with two counts of burglary. He's also wanted on a felony warrant for having a controlled substance.

Detectives say the 25-year-old could be connected to several burglaries and drug-related crimes in Springfield and the Fair Grove area.

Bohnstedt is 5'11" and has blonde hair, and green eyes. If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip helps officers arrest him, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. You do not have to give your name.

