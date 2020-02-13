CRIME STOPPERS: Help police find these Greene County fugitives

Springfield police want the public's help tracking down two men. Both are wanted in Greene County on several charges.

Joshua Reavis is 28-years-old. He's charged with stealing and shoplifting. Reavis is 5’11” and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police suspect him in several thefts from businesses in Springfield and Greene County. They say he could also be hiding out in Ozark, Republic and Crane.

The second featured fugitive is Michael McCalister. He's 36-years-old. McCalister is charged with DWI and domestic assault. Investigators describe him as a persistent offender. McCalister is 6’03” and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen either fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous.