CRIME STOPPERS: Help find this accused Springfield car thief

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caleb Pittman.

He's charged with car theft in Greene County. Pittman is 31-years-old.

He's 6' tall and has brown hair and green eyes. Investigators say he also uses the names Ben Stolen and Caleb Macin.

Pittman has a big tattoo on the bottom left side of his neck. It's the name Kim. He also has a tiny tattoo of a cross below his left eye.

If you've seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). Police do not want you to confront him. If your tip leads to Pittman's arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.