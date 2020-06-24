CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County woman?

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Carol Ann Richardson. Springfield police say the 35-year-old is a suspect in drug investigations and may have been involved with domestic violence.

Richardson is 5’01” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Richardson is charged with delivering a controlled substance. She's wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

If you've seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to her arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.