COVID-19 concerns cancel annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield

The steering committee for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival unanimously decided to cancel the 2020 festival, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2020 festival was planned for Aug. 14-15.

“Last year’s attendance was 65,000 over two days and we were projecting to top 75,000 this year, based on tempo of registrations,” said Cora Scott, director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield and festival steering committee member. “We think this is the right thing to do to protect participants, staff, spectators (who come from all around the world) and our community. We will offer full refunds or the option to apply fees toward the 2021 festival.”

“I am very impressed with fellow committee members because this cancellation is no easy thing,” she added. “We are looking forward to celebrating the Birthplace of Route 66 next year and hope to make the 2021 festival the best one yet.”

Car and motorcycle show participants, musical acts, vendors and exhibitors should have been notified about the cancellation, but if they have not, contact information is below.

Car show participants who registered online with a credit card should log in to the festival’s EventBrite page and request a refund or roll over their registration to the 2021 festival. Those who choose the roll over option will be able to keep their display spots. Participants who registered with cash or a check and want a refund should email springfieldroute66carshow@gmail.com to request the refund. Participants have until Aug. 1 to request a refund or it is assumed they want to roll their registration over to 2021 and keep their spots.

Festival vendors should contact Tom Mast at masterfuleventsmo@gmail.com or 417-402-9876. Exhibitors should contact Shirley Robbins at 417-773-7714. Musical acts and motorcycle show vendors and exhibitors should contact Laura Dannegger at laurad@autoinjury.com or 417-889-1400.

How to celebrate Route 66 between now and next summer

· Explore local sections of Route 66 and support the local restaurants and retailers. Springfield City Council will be reviewing the expansion of sidewalk cafes at tonight’s meeting, so there will be new ways to enjoy your favorites establishments and find new treasures.

· Experience the new Route 66 Food Truck Park on St. Louis Street, just west of the Rail Haven Motel on Glenstone.

· Visit the History Museum on the Square with its outstanding exhibits, one of which is all about Route 66. The museum just reopened with new social distancing provisions and is a great outing with friends and family.

· Pay a visit to the Route 66 Car Museum at College Street and Kansas Expressway. Owner Guy Mace has assembled an incredible collection and it’s available throughout the year in your own backyard.

· Check out the public art along Route 66. This includes fun 1950s neon, Springfield SculptureWalk through downtown and a new sculpture that will be added on College Street in early fall. · Take a virtual trip down the Mother Road with this story map created by City of Springfield Geographic Information Systems staff.